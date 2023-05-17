LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is a place where you can channel your artistic and free side even if that means in your own home. A viral home in the Spring Valley area is now gaining a lot of attention for its aesthetic appeal.

”Yes we wanted to an only in Vegas style house,” said Ivan Phillips, owner of the home. This home looks normal in the front, but once you step inside the world of imagination comes to life.

“When we first bought this house, it was gray walls and gray ceilings very much like a warehouse and we wanted some color,” said Phillips.

Color is exactly what he did, after living here for 12 years, he said he was inspired by street art in Downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas home featuring animation, street art now on the market (Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)

From Super Mario Bros. to the king of rock n roll himself, Elvis, there’s no judgment here. “I was thinking that would look really awesome in our house because we have walls where we can do that,” said Phillips.

The house is now on the market for nearly $1 million, Phillips hopes the next owner has intentions to keep the art and even expand on it.

Realtor Jordon Metz says he hasn’t seen a home like this before. “I open the door or he opened the door and said wow because that’s what this house inspires,” said Metz.

All of the artists used were local, Tiki Jay One, Pretty Done and Juan Muniz are a few of the artists used.

