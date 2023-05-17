Las Vegas home featuring animation, street art now on the market

Las Vegas home featuring animation, street art now on the market
Las Vegas home featuring animation, street art now on the market(Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)
By Regina Ahn
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is a place where you can channel your artistic and free side even if that means in your own home. A viral home in the Spring Valley area is now gaining a lot of attention for its aesthetic appeal.

”Yes we wanted to an only in Vegas style house,” said Ivan Phillips, owner of the home. This home looks normal in the front, but once you step inside the world of imagination comes to life.

“When we first bought this house, it was gray walls and gray ceilings very much like a warehouse and we wanted some color,” said Phillips.

Color is exactly what he did, after living here for 12 years, he said he was inspired by street art in Downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas home featuring animation, street art now on the market
Las Vegas home featuring animation, street art now on the market(Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)

From Super Mario Bros. to the king of rock n roll himself, Elvis, there’s no judgment here. “I was thinking that would look really awesome in our house because we have walls where we can do that,” said Phillips.

The house is now on the market for nearly $1 million, Phillips hopes the next owner has intentions to keep the art and even expand on it.

Realtor Jordon Metz says he hasn’t seen a home like this before. “I open the door or he opened the door and said wow because that’s what this house inspires,” said Metz.

All of the artists used were local, Tiki Jay One, Pretty Done and Juan Muniz are a few of the artists used.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school threat
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA...
WNBA suspends Aces’ Hammon 2 games for player’s allegation she was bullied for being pregnant
'Las Vegas' first cannabis-friendly hotel' to open in June
‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’ to open in June

Latest News

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones steps down as vice chair amid legal disputes
Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi wore a Vegas Golden Knights jersey to a city council meeting,...
Edmonton mayor follows through on bet after Oilers’ loss to Vegas Golden Knights
Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip hosting bash Monday for 50th birthday
Peppermill returning to 24-hours-a-day weekend schedule
Chantel Brown
Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school