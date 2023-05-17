Las Vegas Aces documentary to debut on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces are premiering their “Raise The Stakes” documentary Wednesday, May 17 beginning at 7 p.m. on FOX5′s secondary channel the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN).

The documentary chronicling the Aces’ 2023 WNBA Championship run will air in three parts over the course of three weeks as part of the team’s new 30-minute, weekly program, “In The Paint With The Las Vegas Aces.”

“We are excited to partner with Silver States Sports & Entertainment Network and FOX5 to deliver more extensive and engaging Aces and WNBA coverage to Las Vegas fans than ever before,” said Aces President Nikki Fargas. “We are particularly elated to tip off this season’s shows with the premiere of our documentary, and join fans in reliving the excitement of Las Vegas’ first major professional sports championship.”

Local sports and entertainment host Jennifer Stehlin will serve as the host of “In The Paint.” Over the past several years, Stehlin has worked with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Silver Knights, the Knight Hawks, the XFL, ESPN, Hulu and FX.

Beginning with the June 7 episode, “In The Paint” will include features on Aces players and coaches, breaking news, highlights from the week’s previous games, and sneak peeks at upcoming opponents. The documentary itself will air in full on FOX5 at a later date.

You can catch the three-part series on channel 5.2 over the air or cable channel 125.

In March 2023, the Las Vegas Aces and Gray Media Group / FOX5 KVVU officially announced its partnership to make FOX5 the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Aces.

SSSEN is televising 29 regular season Aces games this year, with Fox5 broadcasting 10 of those. Las Vegas is also appearing on ION four times this season, ABC and ESPN2 three times, and ESPN once.

