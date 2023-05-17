Henderson Police investigating in-custody death of knife-wielding suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating the death of a man who was in police custody.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to the area of Greenway Rd. and Horizon Dr. in reference to a man swinging a knife at moving vehicles on March 21. Offices arrived and made contact with Ronald Winborne, 53, who had a knife in his hand.

Winborne reportedly pointed the knife at an officer and he was then tased and taken into custody. The Henderson Fire Department arrived to provide medical treatment. The suspect was taken to the Henderson Detention Center to be booked on four charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a police officer.

Medical staff at the detention center asked for Winborne to be evaluated at a hospital. He was taken to St. Rose DeLima Hospital and discharged to return to custody. On March 27, while still in custody, his health began to decline and he was taken to Sunrise Hospital for continued evaluation. He died at the hospital later that day.

Henderson Police opened an investigation due to the circumstances of his death. On May 10, the Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Winborne’s death was a homicide due to the use of force during his initial arrest.

This is being investigated as the third homicide for the City of Henderson in 2023. The department said that this is an open investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

