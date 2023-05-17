Gov. Lombardo vetoes trio of gun safety bills

Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo ran against incumbent Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On May 17, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed three gun-related bills that arrived on his desk Monday.

Bills SB171, AB354 and AB355 were previously approved in the state Senate and Assembly, with votes along party lines. The Office of the Governor returned the bills, along with letters from Governor Lombardo explaining his veto justification, to the Senate and Assembly this morning.

“I will not support legislation that infringes on the constitutional rights of Nevadans,” said Governor Lombardo. “As I stated in my letters, much of the legislation I vetoed today is in direct conflict with legal precedent and established constitutional protections. Therefore, I cannot support them.”

Specific elements of the three bills are as follows:

  • Senate Bill 171 is an act that would prohibit the purchase, possession or ownership of a firearm by a person who has been convicted of committing or attempting to commit a crime motivated by certain characteristics of the victim.
  • Assembly Bill 354 would prohibit the possession of firearms under certain circumstances, including within 100 yards of the entrance to an election site, and would redefine certain related terms and acts.
  • Assembly Bill 355 would prohibit people under the age of 21 from possessing certain firearms, including semiautomatic shotguns and assault weapons.

The Governor provided brief explanations for his reasoning behind vetoing each bill.

“SB 171 purportedly furthers the important objective of decreasing gun violence among those convicted of hate crimes,” Lombardo wrote of the first. “Under existing law, even low-level misdemeanor crimes such as simple theft are prosecuted as gross misdemeanors when the crimes are committed in furtherance of hate. Upon conviction, jail time and/or fines are effectively doubled as a result of the enhancement.”

“AB 354 is commendable inasmuch as it aims to increase public confidence in the safety in and around our election process,” he noted of the second bill. “However, its scope is too broad and there is no notable history of gun violence at election facilities in Nevada.”

Regarding AB355, he cited an appeals court ruling from last year.

“AB 355 is presumably intended to decrease gun violence in communities across the state – an admirable goal,” he said. “However, last year, in Jones v. Bonta, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down as unconstitutional California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic rifles to adults younger than 21.”

All three bills were returned unsigned to the Senate and the Assembly.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school threat
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA...
WNBA suspends Aces’ Hammon 2 games for player’s allegation she was bullied for being pregnant
'Las Vegas' first cannabis-friendly hotel' to open in June
‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’ to open in June

Latest News

Nye County deputies resonded to an active shooting scene on May 17
Nye County deputies respond to active shooting scene
The Tropicana in the Las Vegas Strip is seen in this FOX5 drone video.
Survey: Majority of Clark County residents support A’s plan for proposed Las Vegas ballpark
Bally's Corp. says new resort, ballpark planned for Tropicana site on Las Vegas Strip
Bally’s Corp. says new resort, ballpark planned for Tropicana site on Las Vegas Strip
Chick-fil-A in Bangor
Chick-fil-A, Sprouts among new tenants at Henderson shopping complex