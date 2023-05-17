Forecast Outlook - 05/17/23

The heat sticks around this afternoon with highs running in the low to mid-90s. The far east valley could once again see temperatures flirting with the triple digits.

With plenty of daytime heating late this morning, pop-up showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop to our west and northwest between 12-4PM. A few of those showers and storms may drift into the valley too. This monsoon-like pattern looks to continue though next Monday, with temperatures running hot in the low to mid-90s.

Thursday rain chances will be mainly for the surrounding mountains, but the valley could see some light rain forming during the afternoon hours.

Better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and over the weekend.

