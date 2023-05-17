Forecast Outlook - 05/17/23

Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms Return Wednesday
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heat sticks around this afternoon with highs running in the low to mid-90s. The far east valley could once again see temperatures flirting with the triple digits.

With plenty of daytime heating late this morning, pop-up showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop to our west and northwest between 12-4PM. A few of those showers and storms may drift into the valley too. This monsoon-like pattern looks to continue though next Monday, with temperatures running hot in the low to mid-90s.

Thursday rain chances will be mainly for the surrounding mountains, but the valley could see some light rain forming during the afternoon hours.

Better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school threat
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA...
WNBA suspends Aces’ Hammon 2 games for player’s allegation she was bullied for being pregnant
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Tuesday, May 16 EVENING weather update
Tuesday, May 16 MIDDAY weather update
Tuesday, May 16 AM weather update
Tuesday, May 16 AM weather update
Forecast Outlook - 05/16/23