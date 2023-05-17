Ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette indicted on assault, weapon charges

Damon Arnette
Damon Arnette(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former player for the Las Vegas Raiders has been indicted on charges brought forth from a fight at a Las Vegas hotel one year ago, according to court records.

The charges against Damon Arnette were previously dropped by the Clark County DA’s office. Arnette was picked by the Raiders in the 2020 draft and released a year later after a video was found of him threatening to kill someone with a gun.

The two-page indictment states Arnette is charged with assault with a deadly weapon - a gun - and carrying a concealed firearm.

His next court hearing is scheduled for May 24.

