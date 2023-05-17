Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified

Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.(KADN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The employee of an Arby’s in Louisiana who was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer has been identified, officials said.

According to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as 63-year-old Nguyet Le of Texas.

The New Iberia Police Department said Le was found dead last Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

Her body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KFLY, Le was the manager. Police said foul play is not suspected.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school threat
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA...
WNBA suspends Aces’ Hammon 2 games for player’s allegation she was bullied for being pregnant
'Las Vegas' first cannabis-friendly hotel' to open in June
‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’ to open in June

Latest News

Florida deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver.
Deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver: ‘This completes the story’
Nye County deputies resonded to an active shooting scene on May 17
Nye County deputies respond to active shooting scene
Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds
Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds
Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds
FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland