Edmonton mayor follows through on bet after Oilers’ loss to Vegas Golden Knights
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi followed through on a pre-series wager he made with his Las Vegas counterpart, Mayor Carolyn Goodman.
Mayor Sohi donned a Golden Knights jersey for a city council meeting on Wednesday. He was gracious in defeat, as he made a social media post about coming up on the losing end of the mayoral bet when the Golden Knights won the series, four games to two.
Mayor Goodman offered up a kind response on social media as well.
The Vegas Golden Knights are one series away from playing for the Stanley Cup. VGK will face the Dallas Stars in game one of the Western Conference Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.