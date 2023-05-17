Edmonton mayor follows through on bet after Oilers’ loss to Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi followed through on a pre-series wager he made with his Las Vegas counterpart, Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Mayor Sohi donned a Golden Knights jersey for a city council meeting on Wednesday. He was gracious in defeat, as he made a social media post about coming up on the losing end of the mayoral bet when the Golden Knights won the series, four games to two.

Despite the results of this weekend’s game, I am proud of our @EdmontonOilers and the amazing season they had. They serve as a reminder of why Edmonton is one of the best cities, with one of the best hockey teams. 🙌🏽



That said, to honour my bet with the @mayoroflasvegas, I had… pic.twitter.com/95ABwMyGnN — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) May 16, 2023

Mayor Goodman offered up a kind response on social media as well.

You look great as a member of @GoldenKnights @AmarjeetSohiYEG! Your team was very tough, and we know we will see @EdmontonOilers again. In the meantime the @CityofEdmonton is welcome to join us in cheering the Knights on to the Stanley Cup! https://t.co/75gKbRqMZn — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 17, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights are one series away from playing for the Stanley Cup. VGK will face the Dallas Stars in game one of the Western Conference Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

