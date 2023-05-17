Deadmau5 and Mix Master Mike join effort to revitalize Commercial Center Las Vegas

An aerial shot of Commercial Center Plaza in Las Vegas
An aerial shot of Commercial Center Plaza in Las Vegas
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - EDC is in just a few days, which means major DJs will be in Vegas. Two of them are putting on a free show as a part of a revitalization push at the Commercial Center off Sahara and Maryland.

Deadmau5 and Mix Master Mike from the Beastie Boys are two of the artists that will be performing. It’s going to be a big show, as 12,000 tickets were claimed in just three hours.

A map of the Commercial Center in Las Vegas
A map of the Commercial Center in Las Vegas(FOX5)

Commissioner Tick Segerblom is part of the push to revamp the area. He said the goal is to give locals an affordable place to gather, while also preserving the history.

“Life is understanding who you are and how you fit into the universe and truthfully, Vegas has such a colorful history that has never been protected and never been shown,” Segerblom said.

If you weren’t able to get a ticket, Commissioner Segerblom said to expect more shows in the future.

