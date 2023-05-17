Community Ambulance prepares medical response plan for EDC and Formula One race

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this year, Community Ambulance was tasked with responding to 911 calls on the Las Vegas Strip—a big responsibility, especially with several big events, like the Formula One race, on the calendar.

Community Ambulance has already made adjustments to maneuver around the F1 paving projects currently underway.

“When we respond, no lights, no sirens, we have about 20 minutes to get to the call. So when you get a call of that nature, what we consider an Alpha-level call, we sit in the traffic just like everyone else. So that’s probably been our biggest challenge,” said Glenn Simpson, Senior Director of Community Ambulance.

Next up, Community Ambulance is preparing for EDC this weekend, with almost 200 personnel and a medical facility on site.

At the same time, they’re pre-planning for an even larger-scale event—the F-1 race—fast approaching in November.

“Obviously the hours that you’re looking at for F1 are very different than the hours for EDC, for example. EDC’s going to run from dusk till dawn. The race will certainly have an impact early on, but it’s a shorter window of time,” said Simpson. “A lot of our team has experience working with other racing circuits as far as NASCAR, so we’ll pull from all that experience.”

Community Ambulance is not officially contracted as the medical provider for the race yet, but they are in contact with the F-1 team, looking at maps to evaluate the layout and come up with a plan.

“We’ve been in conversations with the F1 team talking about just various medical plans that will be required,” said Simpson. “Obviously, this is an event of a new magnitude out here in Southern Nevada. So for us, our approach so far has really been looking at the layout and how people will move throughout the venue itself.”

If Community Ambulance gets contracted as the medical provider for the Formula One race, they say they’ll treat each of the eight zones of the race as its own event, so they’ll split up their resources accordingly because moving throughout the crowd may be difficult once the track is live.

“Guests that aren’t a part of F1 or guests that are a part of F1 are still going to call 911 that weekend, and so we’ll still have a very massive footprint within that track and beyond that track in that entire corridor,” said Simpson.

