Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A teacher at Cheyenne High School was arrested and placed on leave Wednesday after Clark County School District police found a gun in her car at the parking lot.

The CCSDPD reported the arrest of Chantel Brown, 29, who is charged with animal cruelty and possession of a weapon on school property.

Officers responded to the school parking lot after it was reported an animal was left inside Brown’s vehicle.

While investigating, police found a gun inside the car.

Brown has been a teacher with the district since 2018. She was placed on leave “per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.”

Her next court hearing is scheduled for May 19. She is being held on $3,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.