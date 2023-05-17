Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones steps down as vice chair amid legal disputes

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones(KVVU)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones announced Wednesday he is stepping down as vice chair of the board.

Jones said in a statement the board will move to appoint a new vice chair at an upcoming county commission board meeting.

“By stepping down as Vice Chair, I am hopeful that the ongoing and contested legal disputes in the Gypsum Resources litigation will not distract further from the important work of Clark County and the Board. I remain focused on my work as a Clark County Commissioner and the constituents I have been elected to serve,” Jones said.

