Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones steps down as vice chair amid legal disputes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones announced Wednesday he is stepping down as vice chair of the board.

Jones said in a statement the board will move to appoint a new vice chair at an upcoming county commission board meeting.

“By stepping down as Vice Chair, I am hopeful that the ongoing and contested legal disputes in the Gypsum Resources litigation will not distract further from the important work of Clark County and the Board. I remain focused on my work as a Clark County Commissioner and the constituents I have been elected to serve,” Jones said.

