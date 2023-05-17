Chick-fil-A, Sprouts among new tenants at Henderson shopping complex
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New tenants are coming to a Henderson shopping complex, according to developers.
Chick-fil-A, Sprouts and Starbucks are among the new tenants coming to Lake Mead Crossing, a shopping complex on Lake Mead Parkway near Water Street.
Currently, the complex currently has a Target, Ross Dress for Less and Ulta. Developers with GK Real Estate confirm that Sprouts will take the place of a former Staples in the complex that recently closed.
GK Real Estate didn’t have estimated opening dates for any of the new properties.
