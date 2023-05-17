Bally’s Corp. says new resort, ballpark planned for Tropicana site on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bally’s Corporation, the owner of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip, reclarified its plan to reopen a new hotel, casino and resort at the site of the proposed Oakland A’s ballpark, and issued a new internal memo to employees.

The document walked back a memo for a possible timeline and imminent job losses for workers, promising current Tropicana employees priority for employment at the new proposed hotel.

FOX5 told you Monday how an internal memo gave the hotel closure an 18 to 24-month timeline. FOX5 obtained a copy of the original memo from workers.

Tuesday, Bally’s posted an updated memo sent out to workers.

“Someone on our team jumped the gun on the FAQ. This updated FAQ is accurate. Given the speed at which this is unfolding we haven’t made decisions and the plans and schedules are still forming,” said Chairman Soo Kim on Twitter.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“The FAQ circulated yesterday was issued prematurely and was inaccurate. The FAQ issued today (and attached) accurately conveys the current situation. The plans regarding the recently announced agreement with the Oakland Athletics are in very preliminary stages, and our focus at this time is on continuing to operate the Tropicana. We will be prepared to support Tropicana employees if and when the need should arise.”

Here are the contents of the memo sent to employees.

Q: Are plans finalized to bring a ballpark to the Tropicana Las Vegas site?

A: Plans are in the very preliminary stages and not finalized for a ballpark. We don’t know what the impact is on Tropicana Las Vegas operations at this time.

Q: If a ballpark is built at the Tropicana Las Vegas site, how long will the current Tropicana Las Vegas operate?

A: We intend to keep the property open as long as practicable.

Q: What happens if the Tropicana Las Vegas needs to close in the future?

A: If we need to close, employees will have an opportunity to find employment across the Bally’s portfolio.

Q: What is the plan for the current Tropicana Las Vegas property?

A: The plan is for us to develop a new resort bearing the Bally’s name on the Las Vegas Strip. Once we do so, Tropicana Las Vegas employees will be given preference on employment opportunities and Bally’s will maintain employee seniority.

Q: If plans are finalized would Bally’s or Tropicana Las Vegas own the Oakland A’s or ballpark?

A: No, Bally’s and the Oakland A’s would continue to operate as separate businesses and would look to an integrated plan which would be mutually beneficial to both companies and allow for development of a unique experience for customers and fans unlike anything else in the world and could bring Major League Baseball to the Las Vegas Strip.

Q: How long would it take to build a new ballpark and casino hotel resort if plans are finalized?

A: A new casino hotel resort and baseball park would take several years to design, develop and build.

Q: Have we signed an agreement with the Oakland As for the construction of a ballpark at the Tropicana Las Vegas site?

A: Bally’s has agreed to terms with the Oakland A’s which paves the way for possible future development of a ballpark.

Q: What approvals are needed to develop a ballpark at the Tropicana Las Vegas site?

A: Plans to build a ballpark will require approvals by the State, Clark county, Major League Baseball along with other regulatory approvals

Q: If the Tropicana Las Vegas closes in the future to develop a new resort or ballpark, would the company offer severance packages?

A: The company would consider severance packages and fully intends to comply with WARN Act requirements along with all terms and conditions of existing CBAs (collective bargaining agreements) for unionized employees.

Q: If approved, would a new casino hotel resort and baseball park offer new employment opportunities?

A: Yes, the new casino hotel resort and baseball park would create new employment opportunities and we would share information about career opportunities and job openings.

