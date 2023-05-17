Anthem Country Club noticing water savings after replacing its fairways

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In December the Anthem Country Club reopened after being closed for an extended period to replace all its greens and fairways.

The fairways were replaced with Bermuda grass which requires less water. It has a brown color during the wintertime but it is now green and lush.

We spoke with the golf course superintendent on Tuesday who said they are noticing the savings already down 15 million gallons of water this year.

In total, this effort is expected to save around 30 million gallons of water a year.

The course converted 39 acres of cool-season ryegrass to warm-season Bermuda grass which equates to about 25 to 30 percent less water.

Workers are having to water this grass about five days a week based on evapotranspiration data which is the water movement from the soil into the atmosphere.

Crews are also hand watering the grass which golf course superintendent James Symons said has saved them a lot more water than running a sprinkler system.

Not only has the change in grass made a difference over the last five months but because we had a longer wet winter, the course has already saved more than expected.

“The main metric is water,” said Symons. “The wind, heat and cold and all of that. The rain and what it does. We are off to a great start. I think the whole valley is. Lake Mead is coming up. As far as the turfs concerned, we are seeing the savings because we are not having to baby it like we do with the cool season grass.”

Symons said they are now moving on to some other water conservation efforts by removing some of its turf and replacing it with landscape.

We also spoke with the Southern Nevada Water Authority on Tuesday who said there are about 50 golf courses in Southern Nevada. A vast majority of those have already taken some kind of conservation action whether that be replacing grass or updating its irrigation systems.

