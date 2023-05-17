American Army veteran killed by artillery in Ukraine

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho....
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho. Maimer was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine, according to a close friend.(Source: Sen. James Risch via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A United States family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine.

The body of retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer was identified by a close friend, retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, the founder of the nonprofit AFG Free.

Blackburn says Maimer, who was working for his organization, was killed when Russian artillery rained down on the embattled city of Bakhmut. He said the building they were in collapsed, and Maimer wasn’t able to escape.

A video posted to Telegram on Tuesday by a private Russian military company fighting in Ukraine appears to show the group’s leader inspecting a body and showing what he claimed were U.S. identification documents.

Maimer’s uncle confirmed the body seen in the video is that of his nephew.

Maimer was in Ukraine to offer humanitarian aid, according to Blackburn. He arrived in the war-torn country in the spring of 2022.

His family hopes to bring him back to the U.S. for a proper burial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school threat
Electronic music producer Deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los...
Deadmau5 to headline free block party at Las Vegas’ Commercial Center
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say son accused of stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day
Robert Lamar Farabee III, 15
15-year-old suspect charged with murder for February Las Vegas homicide

Latest News

The suspect was arraigned on charges involving baseball bat attacks on three women, including...
GRAPHIC: Suspect in congressional staff attack also faces hate crime charge
Within seconds, the wind at a baseball game picked up, and a dust devil engulfed a 7-year-old...
Caught on camera: Teen umpire saves 7-year-old catcher from dust devil
North Las Vegas officer-involved shooting
North Las Vegas officer-involved shooting
FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague,...
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, receives Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award
Las Vegas MMA fighter now facing toughest opponent: lymphatic cancer
Las Vegas MMA fighter now facing toughest opponent: lymphatic cancer