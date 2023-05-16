WNBA announces penalties against Las Vegas Aces after investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The WNBA on Tuesday announced the Las Vegas Aces will face penalties after an investigation was conducted into the team.

According to a statement from the WNBA, it was determined that the Aces violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits.

We have rescinded the Las Vegas Aces’ 2025 first-round draft pick for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits & suspended head coach Becky Hammon for two games w/o pay for violating league and team Respect in the Workplace policies



Full Statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MtHz1yP2Gm — WNBA (@WNBA) May 16, 2023

As a result of the violations, the WNBA has rescinded the team’s 2025 first-round draft pick for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and suspended head coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay for violating league and team Respect in the Workplace policies.

