WNBA announces penalties against Las Vegas Aces after investigation

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The WNBA on Tuesday announced the Las Vegas Aces will face penalties after an investigation was conducted into the team.

According to a statement from the WNBA, it was determined that the Aces violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits.

As a result of the violations, the WNBA has rescinded the team’s 2025 first-round draft pick for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and suspended head coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay for violating league and team Respect in the Workplace policies.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic music producer Deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los...
Deadmau5 to headline free block party at Las Vegas’ Commercial Center
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say son accused of stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school threat
Robert Lamar Farabee III, 15
15-year-old suspect charged with murder for February Las Vegas homicide
Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces head coach elected into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
FILE - Team Wilson head coach Becky Hammon talks to players during the first half of a WNBA...
Las Vegas Aces head coach elected into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Las Vegas Aces using ChatGPT for fan interactions
Las Vegas Aces using ChatGPT to better interact and assist fans
Tom Brady now part owner of Las Vegas Aces