What will the A’s potential Las Vegas ballpark cost you, as a taxpayer?

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lawmakers and proponents maintain that a proposed Las Vegas ballpark costs taxpayers zero dollars, but there is debate over the long-term benefits and costs of a tax district and massive tax breaks.

The Oakland A’s have pivoted to the site of the Tropicana Hotel and entered into a binding agreement with Bally’s Corporation.

FOX5 has interviewed proponents about the mechanisms of a tax district. Proponents argue that similar tax mechanisms are used for stadiums nationwide, and are used to lure other businesses to build investments, create jobs, and stimulate the economy.

The A’s are asking for $395 million in financing. Taxes from sources like sales, retail and payroll would be redirected to pay for short-term and long-term bonds, according to bill insiders. There is a request for property tax exemptions, which would make the stadium “publicly owned.”

“It’s not coming out of the general fund. There would be no room tax, for example, that goes into this. There’s, there’s no money that would have been generated that would go to education. The arena is basically paying for itself,” said State Senator Scott Hammond.

“Governor Lombardo doesn’t want to raise taxes. That’s what he wants to avoid this session. This does not raise taxes,” Hammond said.

Proponents argue about the vast economic benefits: 2.5 million visitors a year, according to Bally’s, as well as a reported 400,000 hotel rooms booked a year.

Some of FOX5′s viewers question the impact of such tax breaks.

“By not collecting money they otherwise would have collected, that is a cost to the taxpayer,” one caller to the Rant said.

Professor and economist J.C. Bradbury from Kennesaw State University authored a study called “The Economics of Stadium Subsidies,” and said his research overwhelmingly shows the detriments of tax breaks.

“If those tax dollars are being spent elsewhere in the community, those taxes are no longer being connected. Do you want to not pave roads as much? Not hire as many police? Or maybe you could have given a tax tax cut back to the community,” Bradbury said.

Bradbury argues, from locals to tourists, money spent at a ballpark would have been spent elsewhere on the Strip or local communities across the Valley and would have generated tax revenue for some economic benefit.

Could a stadium ever generate enough revenue to pay for itself? That depends what else is in town, Bradbury said. Las Vegas notably boasts Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, and newcomer MSG Sphere. Other smaller venues include the Michelob Ultra Arena and the Thomas and Mack Arena. Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts major events such as EDC. Other casinos boast various concert venues of smaller sizes.

“You have to consider, are there other venues available? If there are multiple stadiums in town, building a new one doesn’t help you bring in new events, for the most part,” Bradbury argues.

The professor states that basketball and hockey arenas are stadium venues that can easily pay for themselves, due to their smaller capacity and ability to fill up seats.

