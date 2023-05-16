VIDEO: Military father surprises daughter at UNLV graduation
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There was a big surprise for one UNLV student at her graduation ceremony on Friday.
FOX5 photojournalist Kirk McLemore was there to capture the moment her father -- a military man -- came to congratulate her.
UNLV said no one in the family knew the father was surprising his daughter until they saw him on stage.
