VGK announce schedule for Western Conference Finals

Game 1 in Las Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights right wings Reilly Smith (19) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate...
Vegas Golden Knights right wings Reilly Smith (19) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate after Smith scored the winning goal in a shootout of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, April 3, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:59 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals on the road to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 1, Friday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Las Vegas

Game 2, Sunday, May 21 at 12 p.m. at Las Vegas

Game 3, Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m. at Dallas

Game 4, Thursday, May 25 at 5 p.m. at Dallas

Game 5, Saturday, May 26 at 5 p.m. at Las Vegas, if necessary

Game 6, Monday, May 29 at 5 p.m. at Dallas, if necessary

Game 7, Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at Vegas, if necessary

