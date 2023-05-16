VGK announce schedule for Western Conference Finals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals on the road to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 1, Friday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Las Vegas

Game 2, Sunday, May 21 at 12 p.m. at Las Vegas

Game 3, Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m. at Dallas

Game 4, Thursday, May 25 at 5 p.m. at Dallas

Game 5, Saturday, May 26 at 5 p.m. at Las Vegas, if necessary

Game 6, Monday, May 29 at 5 p.m. at Dallas, if necessary

Game 7, Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at Vegas, if necessary

