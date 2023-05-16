VGK announce schedule for Western Conference Finals
Game 1 in Las Vegas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:59 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals on the road to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Game 1, Friday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Las Vegas
Game 2, Sunday, May 21 at 12 p.m. at Las Vegas
Game 3, Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m. at Dallas
Game 4, Thursday, May 25 at 5 p.m. at Dallas
Game 5, Saturday, May 26 at 5 p.m. at Las Vegas, if necessary
Game 6, Monday, May 29 at 5 p.m. at Dallas, if necessary
Game 7, Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at Vegas, if necessary
