Two dogs from Las Vegas military K-9 section set to enjoy retirement

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pair of canine siblings that served long careers with the K-9 section at Nellis Air Force Base are set to enjoy retirement.

The two dogs, Samuel and Seneca, served for eight years at Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base respectively. They have inspected tens of thousands of vehicles looking for explosives or drugs.

The dog also provided support for dozens of secret service missions. Now, they are headed to retirement in their forever homes. Samuel will is going back to a former handler, who is looking forward to a reunion after two years apart.

“He was there in my darkest days for me,” said Tayelor Doty. “I’ve been looking forward and asking every month since I left, when he’s coming home.”

The other dog, Seneca, is going home to live with her current handler.

