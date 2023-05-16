Thieves steal food from valley church that gives away free groceries on Mondays

Thieves struck at the Moments of Blessings House of Prayer in Las Vegas
Thieves struck at the Moments of Blessings House of Prayer in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Moments of Blessings House of Prayer has been feeding needy people for more than 15 years.

It is located near east Lake Mead and North Nellis. Each Monday, people form a long line of cars to get free groceries provided by Three Square Food Bank. The church had some nonperishable food in a storage unit on the property. Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning thieves broke into the unit and took a lot of food.

“Good people suffer from the action of bad people,” said Moments of Blessings House of Prayer Bishop Tommy Collier.

Some of the people in line for free food Monday were upset to hear about the theft.

“I have two babies in the car, and I really need this food,” said mother Tarryce Reese. “I’m a mom and the least I want to be able to do is give my babies food.”

Not only did thieves get food, but they also swiped four tents to cover volunteers during those scorching hot summer days. Volunteers spend a lot of time in the sun preparing food packages when a truck from Three Square arrives. Bishop Collier says two tents were brand new and still boxed up. Thieves also took two water misters that hook up to those tents.

“They were brand new as well. One still in the box,” said Bishop Collier.

There is no surveillance video.

“Thieves stole the cameras about two months ago,” said Collier.

The theft won’t stop the church’s mission of giving, but it’s frustrating for volunteers who work hard to prepare the food packages for needy people.

“We’re giving as much as we can give. So, for them to take, we just feel violated. Sad,” said volunteer Natash Hooks.

The church feeds around 300 people each Monday. Moments of Blessings House of Prayer says it was waiting about a year for those tents. It isn’t asking for anything, but is concerned about all the volunteers working in upcoming sweltering valley temperatures.

