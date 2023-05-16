Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.

The company is recalling certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can touch off a fire.

The company says it hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get notification letters starting June 30. Stellantis says the problem was caught in a routine review of customer data.

It’s not clear how many of the small SUVs have caught fire. Stellantis says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims and 21 field reports due to the issue. The company says it’s not aware of any injuries.

The power liftgates may stop working before the SUVs catch fire.

Stellantis recalled many of the same vehicles in 2015 to fix a similar problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic music producer Deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los...
Deadmau5 to headline free block party at Las Vegas’ Commercial Center
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say son accused of stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day
Robert Lamar Farabee III, 15
15-year-old suspect charged with murder for February Las Vegas homicide
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school theat
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2015, file photo, sunlight illuminates a sign at the Tropicana hotel and...
Oakland A’s, Bally’s Corp. reach binding agreement for Las Vegas Strip ballpark

Latest News

In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man who attacked congressional staffers has violent history, authorities say
Mom hits $239K jackpot on Mother's Day on Las Vegas Strip
Mom hits $239K jackpot on Mother’s Day on Las Vegas Strip
FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague,...
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, set to receive Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award
GRAPHIC: Two staffers are out of the hospital after the attack on Rep. Gerry Connolly's office...
GRAPHIC: Office attack suspect chased woman; Lawmakers says suspect may have had mental issues
FILE - This Nov. 20, 2012 file photo shows country music legend Willie Nelson on NBC's "Today"...
Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release