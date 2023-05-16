Reba McEntire to replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall...
Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:25 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “The Voice” torch is being passed from one country legend to another.

Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as coach in the next season of NBC’s singing competition.

Shelton has been a coach since the first season in 2011, and McEntire was an advisor to his team that season.

She’s currently a “mega mentor” on season 23, lending advice to competing artists.

Shelton announced in October this will be his last season.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement announcing his departure. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.

McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic music producer Deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los...
Deadmau5 to headline free block party at Las Vegas’ Commercial Center
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say son accused of stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day
Robert Lamar Farabee III, 15
15-year-old suspect charged with murder for February Las Vegas homicide
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school theat
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2015, file photo, sunlight illuminates a sign at the Tropicana hotel and...
Oakland A’s, Bally’s Corp. reach binding agreement for Las Vegas Strip ballpark

Latest News

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal
FILE - Wind turbines work at sunset on a wind farm near Del Rio, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 15,...
Biden administration announces nearly $11 billion for renewable energy in rural communities
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
Biden to mark Jewish American Heritage Month with Broadway stars, speak out on antisemitism