Nevada State Police respond to deadly crash on I-15 near Cheyenne Ave.
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-15 on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 2:30 p.m.
According to a social media post, the crash happened on I-15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Ave.
The crash required a hard closure of two lanes of travel, but traffic can still proceed to the left of the closure.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
