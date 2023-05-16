Nevada State Police respond to deadly crash on I-15 near Cheyenne Ave.

Nevada State Police responded to a deadly crash on I-15 near Cheyenne Ave. in Las Vegas
Nevada State Police responded to a deadly crash on I-15 near Cheyenne Ave. in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-15 on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 2:30 p.m.

According to a social media post, the crash happened on I-15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Ave.

The crash required a hard closure of two lanes of travel, but traffic can still proceed to the left of the closure.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

