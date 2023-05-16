Nevada State Police respond to deadly crash on I-15 near Cheyenne Ave.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-15 on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 2:30 p.m.

According to a social media post, the crash happened on I-15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Ave.

#Fatal IR15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Ave. We currently have a hard closure on the two right travel lanes. Traffic can still get by on the left. #DriveSafeNV #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) May 16, 2023

The crash required a hard closure of two lanes of travel, but traffic can still proceed to the left of the closure.

