Mom hits $239K jackpot on Mother’s Day on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One lucky mom had quite the Mother’s Day to remember after hitting a jackpot Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, identified as Angelica Veronica Alejandro of Nuevo Leon, México, won $239,054 after landing a Mega Jackpot on Three-Card Poker at The LINQ at about 11 p.m. Sunday, Mother’s Day.

Caesars Entertainment said Alejandro was visiting Las Vegas on vacation and was playing at the poker table for two hours before placing down a royal flush.

According to Alejandro, she plans on using her winnings to pay for her child’s college education and tells other people wanting to win a jackpot to ‘”just keep playing!”

