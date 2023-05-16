Las Vegas Valley waterparks offer free entry for A’s on report card

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson, Nevada. (Courtesy Cowabunga Bay)
Cowabunga Bay in Henderson, Nevada. (Courtesy Cowabunga Bay)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two waterparks in the Las Vegas Valley are rewarding students for their hard work by offering free admission as part of the “Great Grades Days.”

According to a news release, this year’s event will take place May 22-25 and “aims to recognize and reward students for their outstanding academic achievements during the previous school year.”

As part of the “Great Grades Days” promotion, Cowabunga Bay in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will offer four days of free admission to either waterpark.

In order to participate, Cowabunga says students must present their most recent report card at either park gate, demonstrating three A’s, to enjoy the free admission to the waterpark.

“We understand the importance of celebrating academic success and wanted to create an exciting experience for students who excelled in their studies,” said Cade Vereen, Regional General Manager of Cowabunga Vegas. “Great Grades Days provide a fun-filled day at our waterparks, as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.”

While students who qualify for the “Great Grades Days” promotion enjoy complimentary admission, Cowabunga says parents and all other guests can take advantage of a special discounted rate of $19.99 during the event, online at www.cowabungavegas.com.

The waterparks will be open according to the following schedule:

Cowabunga Bay:

• Monday, May 22: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 23 to Wednesday, May 25: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cowabunga Canyon:

• Monday, May 22: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 23 to Wednesday, May 24: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

• Thursday, May 25: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information about Great Grades Days and Cowabunga Vegas waterparks, visit www.cowabungavegas.com or contact the parks directly at info@cowabungavegas.com.

