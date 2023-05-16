Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school theat

By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:17 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 11-year-old Clark County School District student has been arrested in connection with threats made to county schools.

According to CCSD police, the student is in sixth grade. Officers said that the student claims he did it as a joke. CCSD police said that making threats like this is a serious crime—not a joke—and that those who do so will be criminally charged.

The student will also face discipline from the school district. Police also encourage parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making school threats.

