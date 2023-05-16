‘Huge will to survive’: Dog stabbed 50 times recovering at animal shelter, officials say

Authorities say a dog was stabbed and left for dead in the midst of a barricade situation that lasted over four hours. (Source: WVLT)
By Sam Luther and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials at an animal shelter in Tennessee said a dog who was stabbed 50 times in an attack is receiving care at the shelter.

The Young-Williams Animal Center announced Monday that they are closely following Selah’s progress.

“Recently we found out that Selah needs more care than anticipated, and Young-Williams was able to pick her up thanks to the Loudon County Animal Shelter,” the center said in a statement.

The animal center said it has received several offers of adoption, but that it is prioritizing Selah’s safety and continued recovery and is not yet available.

“For those asking how they can help, thank you for all of the messages, prayers and offers of support for Selah,” the center said.

According to police, Selah was injured and left for dead on May 2.

Authorities said 24-year-old Darian Farley stabbed the pit bull mix before barricading himself in his family’s basement.

WVLT spoke with Amanda Lovin, Selah’s former owner, a week after the attack.

“She looked like she was carved, and I just don’t understand how, but she’s got one huge will to survive,” Lovin said.

Lovin said Selah was blind in both eyes when she adopted her, and that the dog provided a comforting presence for the family as they welcomed her into their home.

Lovin said that it was assumed Selah was dead when they saw her blood throughout the house as Farley was barricaded in the basement.

Left for dead, Selah survived for more than four hours as investigators tried to get Farley out of the home.

After she was found, Selah received emergency medical care before she was taken back home. She now has significant scarring on her back and neck.

“She behaves like it didn’t happen to her,” Lovin said.

After learning Selah was taken back to the animal shelter, WVLT said it reached back out to Lovin but did not yet hear back.

Farley faces a felony charge for threatening to kill his father and another charge for animal abuse, according to officials.

Lovin said Farley will not be welcomed back into the home.

Donations to support Selah’s recovery can be made via the Young-Williams Animal Center’s Animal Compassion Fund.

