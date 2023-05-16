Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to Las Vegas for the first time ever as part of the worldwide Glow Party tour.

According to a news release, as part of the event, “fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK!”

Organizers say the one-of-a-kind show will visit the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas for four performances in September.

The show will bring fans the chance to see their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks - Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more, plus the all-new Gunkster- as they light up the floor in outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles.

Show times are as follows:

Saturday, September 2, 12:30PM/Crash Zone, 10AM-11:15AM

Saturday, September 2, 7:30PM/Crash Zone, 5PM-6:15PM

Sunday, September 3, 12:30PM/Crash Zone, 10AM-11:15AM

Sunday, September 3, 7:30PM/Crash Zone, 5PM-6:15PM

Single event tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and start at $10 for children ages 2-12 and $20 for adults plus fees.

Tickets and event information are available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.

