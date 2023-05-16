Forecast Outlook - 05/16/23

Summer-Like Heat and Storm Chances
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:58 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of high pressure building over the four corners region is keeping Southern Nevada locked in a warm pattern for the next 7 days, and shower chances also increase Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Monsoon-like moisture is expected to move in this afternoon, bringing the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm for the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada. We’ll keep pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday, but it isn’t looking as wide spread as Tuesday.

Showers look to be primarily focused over the mountains on Thursday, before better chances for scattered showers this weekend. Once again, most of the activity will be focused over the mountains, but there is the chance for a few drops around the valley. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 90s through the start of next week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic music producer Deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los...
Deadmau5 to headline free block party at Las Vegas’ Commercial Center
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say son accused of stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day
Robert Lamar Farabee III, 15
15-year-old suspect charged with murder for February Las Vegas homicide
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school theat
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2015, file photo, sunlight illuminates a sign at the Tropicana hotel and...
Oakland A’s, Bally’s Corp. reach binding agreement for Las Vegas Strip ballpark

Latest News

Monday, May 15 MIDDAY weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 5/15/23
Monday, May 15 AM weather update
Monday, May 15 AM weather update
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-5/14/23