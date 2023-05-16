Forecast Outlook - 05/16/23

An area of high pressure building over the four corners region is keeping Southern Nevada locked in a warm pattern for the next 7 days, and shower chances also increase Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Monsoon-like moisture is expected to move in this afternoon, bringing the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm for the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada. We’ll keep pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday, but it isn’t looking as wide spread as Tuesday.

Showers look to be primarily focused over the mountains on Thursday, before better chances for scattered showers this weekend. Once again, most of the activity will be focused over the mountains, but there is the chance for a few drops around the valley. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 90s through the start of next week.

