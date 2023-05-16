Fire reported at Fiesta Rancho Hotel and Casino site

A small fire broke out at the Fiesta Rancho Hotel and Casino site in Las Vegas
A small fire broke out at the Fiesta Rancho Hotel and Casino site in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - City of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas firefighters responded to a small fire on the former Fiesta Rancho Hotel and Casino site on Tuesday.

The departments responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Nevada casinos closed on March 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Fiesta Rancho casino never re-opened. In July 2022, Station announced that it would demolish its Fiesta properties and sell the land. The Pepsi Ice Arena will remain after demolition and continue to operate until the land is sold.

