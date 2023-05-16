‘Brasserie B by Bobby Flay’ to open at Caesars Palace this year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the 2021 opening of his Mediterranean restaurant Amalfi, chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay will introduce a new French concept restaurant at Caesars Palace later this year.

According to a media release, Brasserie B by Bobby Flay will be “an intersection of French cuisine and Flay’s creative touches.” Flay will put his signature twists on classic frites, unique raw bar selections, a variety of starters and entrees and decadent desserts.

I’m thrilled to create my vision of a classic French brasserie for my long-time partners at Caesars Palace. The design of Brasserie B by Bobby Flay will entice that classic Parisian feel. The energy will be bustling with casual professionalism, and the food will be a mix of brasserie staples and, of course, some flavor surprises I’ve become known for over the years.

The restaurant will be visible from the casino floor with “a glowing neon sign curved along an exaggerated cornice,” according to Caesars.

“Bobby Flay has been part of the Caesars Entertainment family for nearly two decades,” said Terrence O’Donnell, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Caesars Palace. “Brasserie B will be an exciting addition to our culinary empire, and we can’t wait to showcase Bobby’s take on French dishes in this new dining destination.”

Designed by Olivia Jane Design & Interiors, Brasserie B will feature an L-shaped, 20-seat bar with weathered marble, fluted wood and zinc accents. The lounge flows into the main dining space, which includes a raw bar with a lit canopy that spills over the tables below. The 140-seat dining room features blown glass chandeliers, cane-backed cafe chairs and handmade subway tile.

Brasserie B is set to open in late 2023 in the Old Homestead space near Montecristo Cigar Bar and Nobu Hotel and Restaurant & Lounge.

