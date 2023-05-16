Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada taking applications for summer program

By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With summer vacation just a few days away, families may be wondering how to keep their kids occupied over the next few months.

The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada is now taking applications for the summer session, which takes place from May 22 until August 3.

As part of the program, kids will have a chance to play sports, take part in art and crafts, and even go on field trips. It’s also a safe place for kids to spend their summer, the group says.

“Overall we want to make sure these kids when they come through the club, they leave the best versions of themselves,” said Nicole Snytsheuvel, director of clubhouse operations for Boys & Girls Club. “They are able to hone in, they have a voice here.”

For information on how to sign up and to see if you’re eligible for financial aid, visit https://bgcsnv.org/.

