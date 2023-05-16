Bookmakers favor Golden Knights, Hurricanes to meet for the Stanley Cup

Statue in front of Caesars Palace donning Golden Knights jersey during playoffs
Statue in front of Caesars Palace donning Golden Knights jersey during playoffs(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With just four teams remaining in the quest for the 2023 Stanley Cup, there are no huge favorites or longshot underdogs remaining in the NHL playoffs, according to bookmakers.

Sportsbooks have tabbed the Carolina Hurricanes as favorites in the Eastern Conference Finals and to take home the championship. The ‘Canes are -130 to -135 favorites over the Florida Panthers in most books, with Carolina’s odds to win it all ranging from +200 to +240. The #8 seed Panthers are the longest shot left in the field, with odds around +350 for them to win it all.

Out west, the Vegas Golden Knights price to take home Lord Stanley’s Cup vary, from +225 at Bet MGM up to +250 at Caesar’s Sportsbook. VGK is favored to take the Western Conference crown against the Dallas Stars, with most odds ranging from -140 to -150 for a series price.

Game one of the Eastern Conference Finals starts in Carolina on Thursday, while the Golden Knights will host the Stars in game one of the Western Conference Finals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday evening.

