98 Degrees & All-4-One performing at The Dollar Loan Center

98 Degrees & All-4-One will perform at The Dollar Loan Center on Oct. 7.
98 Degrees & All-4-One will perform at The Dollar Loan Center on Oct. 7.(The Dollar Loan Center)
By Jon Archuleta
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a boyband throwback as 98 Degrees and All-4-One announced they’ll be performing a joint concert at The Dollar Loan Center.

Both bands will take the stage at the venue located at 200 S. Green Valley Pkwy in Henderson on Oct. 7.

This is a special performance for 98 Degrees, who’s celebrating 25 years as a band, as well as, All-4-One who’s celebrating 30 years of their music career.

Ticket start at $35 and go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. (PT)

They can be purchased online here.

