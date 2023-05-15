When disaster strikes: Red Cross volunteers bring supplies and comfort in times of need

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Usually when we think of first responders, police and firefighters come to mind, but Red Cross volunteers are not far behind when disaster strikes.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team is on call 12 hours a day, dispatched to house fires, car crashes into homes, or any emergency where a family has been displaced.

They volunteer their time and often their sleep, too, to make sure those families, who’ve just gone through something traumatic, have a place to lay their heads at night.

“I received a call a little after 5 a.m. that we have a fire off of Flamingo, so I’m just waiting for my partner to be assigned, and I’ve got my car loaded... and we’ll be on our way,” said Nikki Morachnick, Disaster Action Team Coordinator for the Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

No matter what time of day, when disaster strikes, Red Cross volunteers like Nikki Morachnick are on their way with blankets, toys, and toiletries—and often most importantly, comfort from someone who cares.

“I’ve received such gratitude from the people that we’re helping... Small fire, big fire, it doesn’t even matter. It’s just being there for the people that have a need,” said Nikki.

Nikki has been volunteering with the Red Cross of Southern Nevada for almost a decade. Now a coordinator for the Disaster Action Team, she’s on call 12 hours a day.

After she’s done with her day job, she prepares for what the night could bring. “I go ahead and lay out my clothes the night before because I don’t want to have to figure out what I’m wearing at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Nikki said.

And more nights than not, the phone rings, the Disaster Action Team is dispatched, and Nikki rushes out into the darkness to bring support and light to families forced out of their homes with nowhere to go.

“We’re all just one step away from something happening unexpectedly, and when we’re in our time of need, it’s wonderful to know that we have neighbors and even strangers that can come out and give us support,” Nikki said.

With peak fire season approaching in Southern Nevada, the need for more Red Cross volunteers is crucial. They need at least 24 more volunteers to join the Disaster Action Team but say it’s difficult to find people willing to take on those 12-hour shifts.

For more information on how you can volunteer in a variety of roles, go to redcross.org or redcross.org/dat to join the Disaster Action Team.

