The Weeknd changes social media profiles to real name

FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media...
FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media profiles.(Source: WCBS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The most popular musician on the planet, at least by streaming metrics, is changing his name.

The Weeknd’s Twitter and Instagram accounts now use his real one: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Earlier this month, the Canadian singer-songwriter told “W Magazine” that his next album could be the last with his stage name.

He said he would still make music but wasn’t sure if he’d use The Weeknd after that.

In March, Guinness World Records declared Tesfaye the world’s most popular musician based on streaming statistics.

The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.
The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.(Source: TWITTER @THEWEEKND/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$20,000 worth of roses stolen from Las Vegas flower shop before Mother's Day rush
$20K worth of roses stolen from Las Vegas flower shop before Mother’s Day rush
FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Deal reached for Las Vegas ballpark bill, filing expected early next week 
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Las Vegas police were on patrol when they observed a white, four-door Mercedes with spray paint...
Coroner IDs man shot, killed after pointing gun at armed Las Vegas driver
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces hiring efforts ahead of December opening

Latest News

FILE - The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting,...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say son accused of stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life