Scam of selling stolen vehicles taking over Las Vegas Valley; Here’s how law enforcement is responding

Scam of selling stolen vehicles taking over Las Vegas Valley; Here’s how law enforcement is...
Scam of selling stolen vehicles taking over Las Vegas Valley; Here’s how law enforcement is responding(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fooling drivers into buying stolen vehicles is becoming a nationwide issue, including here in the Las Vegas Valley.

The DMV’s compliance enforcement division is on top of catching people doing this illegal act.

Thieves will steal a car, then to cover it up, they take a VIN number from a similar make and model of car and make fake VIN plates that they will then place onto the stolen car.

“We try to find the ones on social media being sold to Nevada citizens,” said John Decker, chief of compliance enforcement with Nevada DMV.

Social media is the main source of this transaction, authorities say.

“There is a subculture that advertises licenses plates and temporary tags and vehicles for sale on social media websites that aren’t necessarily designed for that, said Dustin Mumpower, an officer with the compliance enforcement division.

Through its DMV VIN inspection station, the compliance enforcement division gets one to two stolen vehicles per week. Officers locate about one stolen vehicle per month online, when the team goes undercover and recovers over $1 million per year.

The team goes undercover by pretending to purchase the stolen vehicles that are posted online. While waiting for a response, they locate the targeted vehicle through surveillance and stake out in the area.

“Making sure that if it had moved, we had officers on it before it could cause any damage to the public,” said Decker.

When the car moves, so do the officers.

“We initiated a traffic stop, and determined the vehicle had a fictitious license plate and was driven by someone who failed to identify themselves,” said Decker.

If the VIN does come back as stolen, the car gets towed and is returned to the current legal owner.

Here are some red flags to look out for according to the DMV:

  • Make sure you have some kind of documentation of the seller’s identity and contact information. If there are problems with paperwork later on, you’ll want to be able to get ahold of them.
  • Never purchase a vehicle from someone other than the person you initiated contact with. Scammers will often send proxies to complete the sale in person to mitigate their own risk.
  • If there are any discrepancies or excuses when it comes to the paperwork, walk away.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$20,000 worth of roses stolen from Las Vegas flower shop before Mother's Day rush
$20K worth of roses stolen from Las Vegas flower shop before Mother’s Day rush
Electronic music producer Deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los...
Deadmau5 to headline free block party at Las Vegas’ Commercial Center
FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Deal reached for Las Vegas ballpark bill, filing expected early next week 
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say son accused of stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day

Latest News

Las Vegas toddler stung by scorpion now out of the ICU
Las Vegas toddler stung by scorpion returns home after weeklong ICU stay
Generic arrest image
LVMPD sex offender operation results in 20 arrests
Report: Hells Angels shoot Vagos motorcycle members on a highway near Las Vegas.
Hells Angels trial set 2 years after Las Vegas-area freeway shooting involving rival Vagos
Robert Lamar Farabee III, 15
15-year-old suspect charged with murder for February Las Vegas homicide