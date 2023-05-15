LVMPD sex offender operation results in 20 arrests

Generic arrest image
Generic arrest image(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sex Offender Apprehension Team recently participated in a sex offender verification operation that resulted in 20 arrests.

According to an LVMPD social media post, the summertime verification program ran from May 8-12. By the end of that time, 1,725 sex offenders were contacted throughout the Las Vegas valley. The 20 arrests included charges of failure to obey sex offender registration laws, probation violations and other warrants.

According to LVMPD, Tier 3 offenders are required to check in quarterly, Tier 2 offenders must check in bi-annually, and Tier 1 offenders need to check in annually. Citizens can check for registered sex offenders in their area by visiting here.

