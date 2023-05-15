Las Vegas toddler stung by scorpion returns home after weeklong ICU stay

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas toddler who spent the past week in the ICU after being stung by a scorpion has been released from the hospital.

18-month-old Sonny Parrino was stung by a bark scorpion that was found inside his home in the northwest valley.

He spent nine days in the hospital on a breathing machine.

“They are saying this is one of the worst cases they’ve seen because he is so little,” Soraya Parrino said.

Parrino said Sonny doing really well, eating, and is slowly getting back to normal.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

