Las Vegas students working to become the next generation of emergency dispatchers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an emergency situation, many may not know when to call 911 versus 311. A group of local high school students are learning and teaching the difference.

Students at Veteran Tribute Career and Technical Academy are training to be emergency dispatchers. On Monday, they presented short videos that show when it’s appropriate to call 911 in front of members of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Assistant Chief Ashanti Gray with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said it’s essential for the students to show their work to their classmates and the people who will receive their job applications in the future.

“The greatest commodity you can give is your time,” Chief Gray said. “So when we’re here and present it lets them know it’s not just words. It shows we are collaborating, we are invested in their success.

Chief Gray says Las Vegas Fire and Rescue will soon be looking to hire more dispatchers. just visit lasvegasnevada.gov for more information.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.