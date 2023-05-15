Las Vegas police say son accused of stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man is accused of killing his mom on Mother’s Day.

According to police, at approximately 6:25 a.m. Sunday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive female at a residence in the 6100 block of Caprino Avenue, near Smoke Ranch and Jones.

Arriving officers located a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds in the backyard of the residence, police said. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Click below for more information on the arrest of 49-year-old Aaron Cooney for open murder. This incident took place at a residence near Jones & Smoke Ranch.



Anyone with any information should call the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV. pic.twitter.com/rImkZQtGPs — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 15, 2023

The investigation determined that the victim’s son, identified as 49-year-old Aaron Cooney, stabbed his mother multiple times, police said.

Cooney was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for open murder, LVMPD said.

Anyone with any information should call the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.