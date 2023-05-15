Las Vegas police investigating deadly crash that damaged seven cars

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a deadly crash killed one person and resulted in damage to utility poles and seven other vehicles.

According to an LVMPD media release, the fatal crash happened at approximately 7:06 p.m. on May 12 on S. Decatur Blvd., north of W. Pioneer Ave. Police said that evidence at the scene and statements from witnesses indicated that a 2012 Volkswagen traveling north on Decatur veered to the right while attempting a lane change and lost control. The car left the road and continued north on the eastern sidewalk, where it then struck several utility poles and hit a pedestrian.

The vehicle the came to rest back on the road. Debris from the crash damaged seven unoccupied vehicles in a nearby car dealership parking lot. The pedestrian, a 55-year-old male, was transported to UMC Trauma for mortal injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, Jovany Pouncil, 27, and the passenger of the Volkswagen were also transported to UMC Trauma with minor injuries. Pouncil was suspected to be impaired and was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center on DUI-related charges. A court hearing is scheduled for May 16.

According to LVMPD, the pedestrian’s death marked the 47th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

