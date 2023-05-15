Hells Angels trial set 2 years after Las Vegas-area freeway shooting involving rival Vagos

Report: Hells Angels shoot Vagos motorcycle members on a highway near Las Vegas.
Report: Hells Angels shoot Vagos motorcycle members on a highway near Las Vegas.(KVVU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A trial date has been set for seven alleged Hells Angels members in a Las Vegas-area freeway shooting that authorities said injured rival Vagos motorcycle gang members almost a year ago.

Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones on Monday scheduled trial for May 28, 2024. That will be one day short of the two-year anniversary of the shooting.

The judge last week cut from 39 to 17 the number of charges against defendants including the including the Hells Angels Las Vegas chapter president, Richard Devries. She decided they won’t face racketeering or gang charges.

Some charges cut in Las Vegas-area Hells Angels freeway gunfire case

Devries and the men identified as Hells Angels members or associates — Russell Smith, Stephen Alo, Cameron Treich, Taylor Rodriguez, Aaron Chun and Rayann Mollasgo — have pleaded not guilty to all charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, battery and assault with weapons. The men remain free on bail. Each could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder with a weapon.

Hells Angels riders shot Vagos motorcycle club members on highway, Henderson police report says

No one died, but police said seven people were treated at hospitals for wounds or injuries following gunfire among motorcycle riders on Interstate 11 in Henderson after a Memorial Day weekend ceremony at a veterans cemetery in Boulder City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$20,000 worth of roses stolen from Las Vegas flower shop before Mother's Day rush
$20K worth of roses stolen from Las Vegas flower shop before Mother’s Day rush
Electronic music producer Deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los...
Deadmau5 to headline free block party at Las Vegas’ Commercial Center
FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Deal reached for Las Vegas ballpark bill, filing expected early next week 
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say son accused of stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day

Latest News

Las Vegas toddler stung by scorpion now out of the ICU
Las Vegas toddler stung by scorpion returns home after weeklong ICU stay
Generic arrest image
LVMPD sex offender operation results in 20 arrests
Scam of selling stolen vehicles taking over Las Vegas Valley; Here’s how law enforcement is...
Scam of selling stolen vehicles taking over Las Vegas Valley; Here’s how law enforcement is responding
Robert Lamar Farabee III, 15
15-year-old suspect charged with murder for February Las Vegas homicide