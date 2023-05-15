Hawaiian Air unveils design of its new lie-flat seating on Boeing Dreamliners

Hawaiian Airlines is unveiling the cabin design of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which will feature a new class of premium lie-flat suites and a host of touches throughout that celebrate Hawaii.(ROBERT FERGUSON | Hawaiian Airlines)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is unveiling the cabin design of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which will feature a new class of premium lie-flat suites and a host of touches that celebrate Hawaii and Polynesia.

The Leihoku Suites will be offered on select routes early next year.

They feature doors for privacy, a starlit ceiling, an 18-inch screen and personal outlets.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cabin will also include touches that offer a nod to Polynesian navigators.

Hawaiian is set to get its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in November.
Hawaiian is set to get its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in November.(ROBERT FERGUSON | Hawaiian Airlines)

There’s a simulated sky in the cabin, native plant and other environmental motifs, and wall panels depicting wood.

Hawaiian is set to receive the first of 12 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in November.

