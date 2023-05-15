Golden Knights announce ticket info for Western Conference Final home games

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights on Monday announced on-sale information for the team’s home games during their Western Conference Final series against the winner of the Dallas Stars-Seattle Kraken series.

The dates and times of the series will be determined by the NHL once the second round concludes.

If the Golden Knights advance beyond the Western Conference Final, the team notes that additional information will then be announced for tickets as it would pertain to the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights Full Season Ticket Members, as part of their annual membership agreement, automatically retain their season ticket locations for every home playoff game played at T-Mobile Arena.

Following a series of full and partial member presale opportunities, he Golden Knights say a limited number of single-game tickets for the Western Conference Final series will go on sale to the general public today, May 15, at 1 p.m. at vgk.io/playoffs-tix.

Purchases made for any games not played will be refunded within 10-14 business days, the team notes.

The Golden Knights advance to the Western Conference Final after defeated the Oilers 5-2 Sunday in Edmonton.

According to AP, Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals for his second career postseason hat trick, helping the Golden Knights reach the semifinal round for the fourth time in the franchise’s six-year history.

