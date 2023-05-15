Golden Knights advance to Western Conference Final after Game 6 win over Oilers

Vegas Golden Knights right wings Reilly Smith (19) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate...
Vegas Golden Knights right wings Reilly Smith (19) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate after Smith scored the winning goal in a shootout of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, April 3, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:37 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference Final behind a hat trick from Jonathan Marchessault, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2.

The Knights won Game 6 after a tumultuous back-and-forth series. With the win, the Knights reach the third round of the playoffs for the fourth time in six years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

