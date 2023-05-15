Golden Knights advance to Western Conference Final after Game 6 win over Oilers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference Final behind a hat trick from Jonathan Marchessault, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2.
The Knights won Game 6 after a tumultuous back-and-forth series. With the win, the Knights reach the third round of the playoffs for the fourth time in six years.
