Golden Knights advance to Western Conference Final after Game 6 win over Oilers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference Final behind a hat trick from Jonathan Marchessault, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2.

The Knights won Game 6 after a tumultuous back-and-forth series. With the win, the Knights reach the third round of the playoffs for the fourth time in six years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

