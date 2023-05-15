Forecast Outlook - 05/15/23

After a warm Mother’s Day Weekend, the heat isn’t going anywhere across Southern Nevada. A hot start to the work week with high temperatures in the mid-upper 90s, and Lake Mead/Laughlin are expected to hit the triple digits.

A monsoon-like pattern is shaping up this week with chances for afternoon pop-up showers for Southern Nevada.

Wind speeds will hang around in the teens and twenties, with a few gusts peaking at 30 MPH on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay well above average over the next 7 days.

