Deadmau5 to headline free block party at Las Vegas’ Commercial Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary DJ, Deadmau5, is set to perform at a free block party at Las Vegas’ Commercial Center on Thursday.

According to a news release, the event, dubbed the “Fabulous Commercial Center Block Party,” will be held on Thursday, May 18 in the area just blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Deadmau5′s performance will be part of a free ticketed event to kick off an effort to transform the area.

Free tickets for the event will be given away online starting Monday at 10 a.m.: //ClarkCountyNV.gov/fabulous23

Clark County notes that tickets will be available with a limit of two per email address. Availability is limited.

Thursday night’s entertainment will be spread across three stages, organizers say. Gates open at 6 p.m., Bella Strings will perform at 7 p.m., followed by musician Franky Perez at 8 p.m. and deadmau5 at 9 p.m.

According to Clark County, deadmau5 will perform atop the iconic art piece Forest House, a creation featuring fantastical trees of light and a 60,000-watt sound system made famous from its appearances at Burning Man and EDC.

In addition to Forest House, Clark County says also on display will be the original El Pulpo Mecanico, a 35-foot-tall mechanical octopus with fire spewing from its eight limbs, a long-time Burning Man staple that is making its Las Vegas debut.

“The Fabulous Commercial Center Block Party signifies the reemergence of an area that for decades was considered to be the very center of Las Vegas,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “It kicks off an initiative to bring excitement and the arts back to the larger South of Sahara Avenue District.” The district is bounded by Sahara Avenue, Maryland Parkway, Liberace/Karen Avenue and Joe W. Brown Drive.

Organizers note that attendees at the Block Party will be subject to a security screening. Bags are admissible in clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not in excess of 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

For more information on the event or to register for tickets, go to www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/fabulous23.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.